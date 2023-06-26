King Misuzulu calls for removal of guns in KZN province, especially hostels

Durban — Following the recent mass killings in the notorious Glebelands and KwaMashu hostels in Durban, King Misuzulu has called for the total removal of guns in hostels in KwaZulu-Natal.
Addressing regiments during the commemoration of the Zulu civil war between Mandlakazi and Usuthu tribes in KwaCeza on Saturday, King Misuzulu called for the removal of guns in the province, especially from the hostels, which are killing hundreds of his subjects.
His Majesty also called for swift justice to the heinous acts of the killing of izinduna and amakhosi.
Ten people were recently killed at the notorious Glebelands Hostel and several others in KwaMashu. The two hostels are contributing to high murder statistics in the province.
In the recent crime statistics, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele, KwaMashu and Umlazi police stations once again topped the list for murders.
Glebelands, which saw more than 100 killings a few years back, falls under Umlazi police stations.
The event was also attended by various church denominations, as well as Sports, Arts and Culture MEC, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
The MEC pledged to refurbish some properties in the village.
The site is where King Dinuzulu once fought some of the famous battles and where he also held a prayer during the tumultuous times of his reign.
King Misuzulu also condemned corruption in the public service, saying it was a cancer eating to the core of his people's needs.
The king also reiterated his commitment to the Ingonyama Trust, saying he was not about to betray the nation, the royal household and the throne entrusted to him by his subjects and God.
“I am a custodian of the land and as such I am committed to preserving it like my father King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu did. I will not betray the nation, royal household and my throne,” said the king.
Daily News