Knife-wielding man forces his way into motorists’ vehicles including one with a pregnant woman

Durban — A knife-wielding man attempted on several occasions to gain access into several vehicles, leaving motorists shaken on Inanda Road, Waterfall on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was noticed by three Waterfall Crime Watch reaction members who were on their way from Hillcrest.

South African Community Crime Watch reaction member, Dane Lee, said he saw the man with a knife trying to get into a Hyundai H100 while its driver had stopped at the traffic lights. According to Lee, the man then jumped onto the back of a bakkie, took a bottle and threw it at another passing motorist. The man then jumped off the bakkie and attempted to gain entry into another vehicle driven by an expectant mother.

The woman sped off through the red traffic lights to get away from the man, almost smashing into other motorists. The man then tried to stop another motorist, banging the vehicle with his fist and wielding a knife. The man then attempted the same with a third vehicle which managed to get away.

The knife the suspect used to terrorise motorists on Inanda Road, Waterfall on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied Lee said he then contacted the ADT security control room asking for assistance after which two ADT response vehicles arrived on scene. “The man then ran across the intersection towards Hillcrest where he attempted to steal a bicycle from a cyclist. When the man realised that the cyclist was resisting, he subsequently stabbed him in the arm. The man then tried to get into the reaction team’s vehicle, but was unsuccessful,” Lee said. Lee added that the man then tried to run away, but he was chased by the reaction members and ADT armed response officers.

“When the team tried to convince the man to hand himself over, he tried to run towards the reaction member who was crossing Inanda Road, in an attempt to stab him. He unfortunately misjudged himself when running towards the reaction members, and was hit by a passing motor vehicle,” Lee said. The two reaction members Robert Glanz and Craig Lee, together with the ADT armed response officers managed to subdue and restrain him. Hillcrest SAPS arrived on scene and arrested the suspect.

“He was treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment and would be placed under police guard until he is fully-recovered,” Lee added. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala however said Hillcrest police station did not have any information around the incarceration of the said man. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995