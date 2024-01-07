KwaDukuza electrician dies after electric shock

Durban — A KwaDukuza Local Municipality foot soldier has died after an electrical-related shock. Mayor Lindile Nhaca is still in shock and is mourning the unexpected death of municipal electrician Jerry Lekemu, 50, who succumbed to an electrical-related shock last Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

A statement issued by the Office of the Mayor’s communications director Sifiso Zulu was posted on the KwaDukuza Municipality Facebook page. “We are in great shock over the sudden loss of Mr Lekemu who lost his life in a tragic accident at a municipal 33/11 kV substation in Ballito,” the statement read. It said that Lekemu died in Victoria Hospital on Wednesday.

The statement said Lekemu formed part of a team recruited as part of the municipality’s electrical engineering business unit turnaround strategy, adopted by the council in 2022. “Even though he was with the municipality for a short period, his work ethic, dedication, attitude, and commitment have contributed immensely to our vision of becoming an energy-efficient municipality. He will be dearly missed. “As KwaDukuza Council, we anticipate receiving a detailed report on this unfortunate event and this will be done together with the Department of Employment and Labour,” the statement read.

“As Council, we reaffirm our commitment to a safe working environment and pledge to support and carry out the findings that may arise from this report. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Lekemu’s family, relatives, friends, and colleagues. May his family find solace in the knowledge that they are not alone.” Details of Lekemu’s memorial service and funeral will be communicated immediately after the family has concluded its arrangements.

This is how Facebook users reacted to the incident: Michael Masuku said: “RIP Jerry Lekemu I'm already missing you and your advice.” Terry Griffiths said: “So very sorry to read of this tragedy. Condolences to family and friends.”