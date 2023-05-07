KwaDukuza mourns death of dedicated employee

Durban — KwaDukuza Municipality mayor Lindiwe Nhaca has been saddened by the death of a committed municipal employee, Alexander September, 56, who was affectionately known as “Aleck”. September collapsed and died on Wednesday, May 3, while away for lunch.

He was born on April 26, 1967, and joined KwaDukuza on July 18, 2016, as a print room operator. Nhaca was still in shock after September’s death. “We are in a state of shock following the untimely passing on of Aleck whom we admired for his devotion to public service. He spared no effort at ensuring that the work of the administration is served on time to the council. We have lost a team player with a heart of gold. He will forever be missed in our hearts and as we bid him farewell, let us not forget his tireless contributions and efforts at consistently moving this institution forward. May his light, and the lights of many others illuminate our path in such difficult times and those that lie ahead,” Nhaca said.

“We draw inspiration from his life as we redouble our efforts at ensuring that KwaDukuza becomes a city by 2030. Those who knew him well would attest that he enjoyed no family life for the reason of his commitment to serving the people of KwaDukuza. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, the entire workforce as well as the council,” Nhaca said. The municipality said details of September’s memorial and funeral services would be communicated.

This is the second death in over a month, following the death of deputy mayor Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli who died in hospital after being rushed from the municipality offices in Chief Albert Luthuli Street where he had collapsed. According to sources in the municipality, the deputy mayor had just returned from an event where he officially introduced the contractor appointed to repair the Mbozana River bridge which collapsed last year during severe floods which left a trail of destruction and death in parts of the province. Sources also said Ntuli was walking towards a bank in the town and was seen holding his chest before collapsing, suggesting that he may have had a heart problem. Those who were with him during the event said he appeared fine and showed no sign of any illness.