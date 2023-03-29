KwaDukuza Municipality deputy mayor dies after collapsing

Durban – KwaDukuza Local Municipality deputy mayor Thulani 'Mbazo' Ntuli died in hospital after being rushed from the municipality offices in Chief Albert Luthuli Street where he had collapsed on Wednesday. The ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza region has confirmed the death. Ntuli served the northern KwaZulu-Natal coastal town, formerly known as Stanger, about 80km from Durban.

According to sources in the municipality, the deputy mayor had just returned from the event where he officially introduced the contractor that was appointed to repair the Mbozana River bridge which collapsed last year during severe floods which left a trail of destruction and death in parts of the province. Speaking to the Daily News on his way to meet the family and municipality officials, the regional secretary, Siphesihle Zulu, said he was at the ANC meeting in Durban when he received a call asking him to rush back to KwaDukuza as the deputy mayor had collapsed. Zulu said while on his way he was informed that Ntuli had died.

“We are busy preparing a media statement, but I can confirm that the deputy mayor has died,” said Zulu. Sources said Ntuli was walking towards a bank in the town and was seen holding his chest before collapsing, suggesting that he may have had a heart problem. Those who were with him during the event said he appeared fine and showed no sign of any illness. Apart from being the town’s deputy mayor, the 49-year-old was also a regional treasurer. He was elected at a conference in 2021 and was appointed deputy mayor after local government elections later that year.