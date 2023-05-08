KwaDukuza Municipality receiving calls for emergency response support as rains persist

Durban — The KwaDukuza Municipality has reported that it has started receiving calls for emergency response support. Providing a weather update at 3.25pm, the municipality said: “The municipality has begun receiving calls for emergency response support. Road users are urged to be cautious as roads in low-lying areas are becoming waterlogged due to the rain, and branches have fallen onto the streets in some cases.”

The municipality added that its disaster teams are on standby for today. It said that for support and reporting of issues, people should please contact the municipality’s Disaster Management practitioners, Mlekeleli Gcabashe at 073 624 3610, Thulani Mokoena at 072 730 8219 and Nkululeko Gumede at 073 842 7742. Alternatively, residents can call their respective ward councillors and ward committees who will escalate the issues accordingly.

KwaDukuza Municipality urged residents to: Reduce your speed on all KwaDukuza roads, including the R74, R102, and N2.

Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

In rural areas, protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground.

In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

Take caution when travelling on roads as pot holes may be filled with water, and there may be sinkholes. It said that the South African Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall from midnight to 11pm on Monday (today). The rainfall may exceed 20mm and may lead to localised flooding. Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality said no major incidents had been reported by 12.30pm.

“The City has also not received calls for emergency response support,” the municipality said. “However, some roads are already waterlogged due to the rain. Motorists are urged to take extra caution when driving on the M19, the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive, near Mega City, near Quarry Heights, uMdloti, and on the N3, near Brickfield.” The municipality urged road users to be cautious on roads that were under construction or being repaired.