KwaMashu-born singer hopeful to be crowned Durban Gospel Icon

Durban — Durban Gospel Icon top 3 contestant, Nelisizwe Skhosana, 28, from KwaMashu, is full of anticipation as the winner of the event is set to be announced on June 11. Skhosana said making it to the top 3 in the competition was a huge achievement for her since she was a full-time musician.

“Being part of the top 3 means so much, and it is an achievement in so many ways. I have overcome one of my fears and I am grateful to have been granted the opportunity to showcase my talent,” said Skhosana. She said winning the competition would help her achieve some of her long-term goals. “I am happy that a friend of mine believed in my voice and capabilities so much that she motivated me to enter the competition and I am also hopeful that I will take the crown.

“I have a lot to accomplish, and singing has always been my first love. I would be lying if I said that I remember when I first started to sing – I think I sang the minute I entered this world, and my whining was in key for sure,” said Skhosana. She said she enjoyed singing gospel music because it evoked her spiritual awakening. “I am not just a singer or musician, I am also a born-again Christian. I believe in spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. So since singing is my utmost comfortable way of conveying messages to people it was easy for me to go this route,” said Skhosana.

She said her words of encouragement for the competition’s future contestants would be that they should take their shot and not let fear stand in their way. Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit head Simphiwe Ndlovu said excitement was mounting before the grand finale. “The City has amazing talent, which was evidenced by the talented youth who auditioned for Gospel Icon Discovery. The passion contestants are displaying has been wonderful to see. They are ready to work hard and enter the creative sector industry,” said Ndlovu.

He said the Gospel Icon Discovery was one of the City's programmes to support the participation of the youth in development programmes to address socio-economic challenges. He also said that some talented youth who auditioned for the competition but did not make it to the finals would have the opportunity to feature on the albums of established gospel artists.