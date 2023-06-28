KwaZulu-Natal boxer aspires to win African Boxing Confederation Championship

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal boxer Lethokuhle Sibisi, 22, says a lack of sponsorships is making it difficult for her to prepare and travel to the African Boxing Confederation Championship in Cameroon, in July. Sibisi, from Dundee, represents the Sibongile Boxing Gym family. She won the best female boxer award at the Youth and Elite Championship in 2021.

Sibisi said she would be aiming for the knock-out stages and then to take full control of all the matches in order to win. She said winning on judges’ score cards was very difficult when fighting outside one’s country. “I am very happy to represent team South Africa. We are training hard to come back with a win. We need to win by ourselves before the judges decide. I am training hard to be able to dominate and to unleash powerful shots that will score us more points,” she said. KwaZulu-Natal boxer Lethokuhle Sibisi, 22, will be aiming for knock-outs in the African Boxing Confederation Championship set for Cameroon in July. Photo: Supplied. Sibisi was inspired by her brother Lindelane Sibisi, who is also a professional boxer. She began boxing at the age of 12 in 2013. Then in 2016, she started competing in KZN.

Sibisi was selected as one of the female boxers to compete in Cameroon along with Phiwokuhle Mnguni from Dundee, who is a descendant of Struggle stalwart Dorothy Nyembe and Thandolwethu Mathiba from Newcastle. These three exciting female boxers will first compete in the National Youth and Elite Open Boxing Championships in Tzaneen, Limpopo, as part of their preparations. It will not be their first time competing outside the country as they have competed in Türkiye, Mozambique and India.