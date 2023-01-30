KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala moves to the National Assembly

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC and former premier of the province Sihle Zikalala has resigned following his redeployment to the National Assembly by Luthuli House. The ANC in KZN said it had discussed and accepted Zikalala’s resignation.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ANC told Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to process the resignation. He said the resignation had necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier would introduce the new MEC once the ANC had finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with the structures of the ANC. “The ANC salutes Comrade Sihle Zikalala for serving the organisation and the people of this province with distinction. Many comrades and the people of this province will attest to his commitment as he carried out his responsibilities as deployed by the ANC,” Mtolo said.

“We are confident that in his new deployment, Khuzeni will sustain and accelerate the agenda of the National Democratic Revolution.” What to know about Zikalala: He is the outgoing Cogta MEC.

A member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC.

He is the former ANC provincial chairperson and former premier of KZN.

He served as Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC.

He also served as leader of Government Business.

He served as deputy provincial secretary and secretary of the ANC.

He was born in Ndwedwe Local Municipality under General Gizenga Region.

He was identified by the community and eventually deployed as a councillor under Ndwedwe Local Municipality.

He is the former secretary-general of the ANC Youth League.

