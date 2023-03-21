KwaZulu-Natal community to receive state-of-the-art skills centre

Durban — Construction to get under way on the R15 million Dan Nkosi Youth Skills Development Centre with an aim to provide skills and create job opportunities in the eDumbe Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. An event was held on Sunday to introduce the community to the project. They were also warned to look after the facility during construction and once it is completed.

KZN Nomusa Dube-Ncube said provincial government is rolling out programmes to empower entrepreneurs who wish to start their own businesses. The centre will develop much-needed skills, create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship, promote community development, and retain talent in rural communities, especially among women, youth and disabled people in eDumbe Local Municipality, said Dube-Ncube. “Gone are the days when people with scarce skills were head-hunted by big companies in big cities. It is a priority to improve technical and vocational education and training.”

She added that the centre would be run in conjunction with the TVET College and Social Development Department, with an emphasis on providing behaviour change and accredited vocational skills training. “The job market requires people who are competent in modern technological skills so that no one is left behind from the wave of the fourth industrial revolution, which is sweeping the world by storm,” Dube-Ncube said. Youth from eDumbe will no longer have to travel long distances and incur unnecessary expenses to access training and empowerment opportunities.