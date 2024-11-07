KwaZulu-Natal faces devastating weather: over 450 affected and multiple structures damaged

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal’s recent severe weather conditions have affected more than 450 people, destroyed over 10 houses and damaged 90. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to remain vigilant as inclement weather is expected to persist throughout the week.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said that since Sunday, November 3, the province has been experiencing severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, hailstorms and lightning. Affected areas include Msunduzi, Mpofana, Newcastle, Okhahlamba and eThekwini. He said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is actively coordinating with affected municipalities to provide necessary support to residents. The storm has impacted thirteen wards, with significant damage reported in several areas under the Msunduzi Municipality. | Msunduzi Municipality “Assessments in the most impacted areas—eThekwini Metro and the districts of Amajuba, uMgungundlovu, and uThukela—reveal that 458 people have been affected. The severe weather has destroyed 13 houses and partially damaged 90. Tragically, one fatality has been confirmed, and five individuals have sustained injuries,” Mzila said.

He said relief efforts are ongoing, with multi-sectoral interventions involving social partners and provincial state organs such as the South African Social Security Agency and the Department of Social Development, which are important in assisting affected families. "The adverse weather has also damaged 28 schools and caused structural failure to the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge on the N2, leading to partial closures and traffic diversions. Health facilities in uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini, including Ntabamhlophe Clinic, Oliviershoek Clinic, McCord Provincial Eye Hospital, and Harry Gwala Regional Hospital, have also suffered structural damage," Mzila said. Recent storms did not spare the provincial Department of Health.

In a statement, the department provided an update on recent storm damage affecting health infrastructure across the uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini districts. UThukela District: Ntabamhlophe Clinic, under Estcourt District Hospital, experienced damage due to strong winds, which blew away the roof of a standalone structure housing the clinic’s oxygen bank. Fortunately, the main clinic was not impacted.

Under Okhahlamba Local Municipality, the roof of Oliviershoek Clinic ablution facilities was blown away by strong storm winds.

At Tholusizo Clinic, strong winds caused trees to fall and damage the clinic's fencing. A maintenance team from Ladysmith District Hospital was deployed on-site to attend to the damage as an interim measure. uMgungundlovu District Municipality:

On Sunday, Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (formerly Edendale Hospital) in Pietermaritzburg had significant damage when the roof of the doctors' quarters' second floor was blown away by strong winds. Several staff vehicles were also damaged due to falling trees. Fortunately, no injuries to staff or patients were reported. The hospital administration promptly implemented an interim plan to address the damage and secure the affected quarters, with full restoration efforts already under way to minimise disruption. eThekwini: Storm conditions led to damage at McCord Provincial Eye Hospital. The third-floor awning partially collapsed, and shade cloth parking covers were torn away. Minor leaks also developed in two wards and the optometry area. “The department assures the public that healthcare services remain uninterrupted across all facilities, despite the storm damage. The department is committed to maintaining service delivery and will continue to closely monitor and address any additional infrastructure needs,” the department said. It added that further updates will be provided as new reports are reviewed and verified.

Earlier this week, Buthelezi extended condolences to the Mkhize family in Ward 5 of the Mooi-Mpofana Local Municipality after a lightning strike killed a family member and left three others injured. The incident happened on Monday at 2pm, in Townview, where it is believed the victims were in their home when lightning struck, leaving Sifiso James Mkhize, aged 37, dead. The injured are an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, on Thursday Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will address the 2nd Built Environment Climate Change Indaba (BECCI) which will be held in Mandeni, KZN.

The two-day conference is around building a climate-resilient Built Environment for South Africa while acknowledging and incorporating the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) in the entire construction lifecycle and processes and legislations of national, provincial, and local government. The recent adverse weather conditions in parts of the country including KZN have led to massive infrastructure damage costing billions of rands. Hundreds of lives have unfortunately also been lost with many communities displaced by the floods and mudslides. The Indaba responds to these pressing climate challenges and will bring together stakeholders from the Engineering and the Built Environment sector, Disaster Management and the SA Weather Service.