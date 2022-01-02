KwaZulu-Natal police, search and rescue and emergency services keeping an eye out on coastline

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police and emergency service personnel have been busy along the coastline since the start of the festive season. On Saturday, Durban Search and Rescue conducted high visibility patrols along eThekwini beaches from Umkomaas to Westbrook Beach.

Police said no serious incidents were reported. Police also distributed water safety pamphlets to communities along the coastline. #sapsKZN Durban SAPS #SearchAndRescue conducted high #PoliceVisibility patrols along eThekwini beaches, from Umkomaas to Westbrook beach yesterday. #WaterSafety pamphlets were distributed to the community along coastline. No serious incidents were reported. #SaferFestiveSeason NP pic.twitter.com/gGR5FFfxrx — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 2, 2022 Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and all water emergency networks appealed to the public to be safe in and around coastal and inland waters and at swimming pools.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We are appealing to coastal bathers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim in between the lifeguards’ safe swimming zone flags posted by the lifeguards on the beach. “Lifeguards regularly move these flags when they detect rip currents forming and we are appealing to the public to obey the lifeguards’ instructions to only swim in between their flags.” Police said no serious incidents were reported. Picture: SAPS This was after a number of drownings and near-drownings across the province: