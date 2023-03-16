KwaZulu Natal received R2.9 billion injection from the Human Settlements Development Grant in 2022

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal received more than R2.9 billion between April 1, 2022-September 30, 2022, from the Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG). This was revealed during the portfolio committee of human settlements presentation on Wednesday.

The presentation was intended to present to the portfolio committee on the departmental performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (Q2) and 31 December 2022 (Q3). From KZN’s HSDG budget, the province spent over R1.03 billion (R1 034 085) on itself, which equated to 35% of the total budget available. The Provincial Emergency Housing Grant (PEHG) Expenditure as at December 31 2022 showed that KZN received funding of R202 298 000 which included a cumulative transfer of R140 003 000 and a provincial expenditure of R128 582 000.

The Municipal Emergency Housing Grant (MEHG) 2022/23 as at 31 December 31, 2022 showed that the uPhongolo Local Municipality received an approved budget of R15 498 000 for the 2022/23. The initial 2022/23 MEHG allocation which amounted to R175 million has been decreased by R120 million to R38.7 million after approval by the National Treasury through Gazette No. 46437 for conversion to PEHG. The Informal Settlement Upgrading Partnership Grant (ISUPG) Metros as at December 31 2022 indicated that the city of eThekwini received R727 265 000 out of the R4 180 530 000 - or almost 18% of the total allocated to the eight metropolitan municipalities.

In terms of the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG), eThekwini received R1 279 036 000. In terms of expenditure, it spent R339 271 000 during the periods of July 1 2022 - 31 December 2022. During the same period, the eThekwini metro spent R254496000 of that budget. The South African government spent more than R33 billion departmental expenditure on programmes that focused on housing and development. As of 30 September 2022, that money was distributed among five separate programmes: administration, integrated human settlements planning and development, informal settlements, rental and social housing; and affordable housing - the total for these was R33 466 822 000.