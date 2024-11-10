KwaZulu-Natal residents urged to stay cautious amidst impending storm

Durban — The disaster-prone KwaZulu-Natal is bracing itself for another disruptive rainfall, with government authorities warning residents to be cautious during this time. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning, indicating a powerful storm poised to unleash torrential rainfall on the province, particularly from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday morning.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) led by Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi confirmed that emergency workers stand ready for immediate action should flooding occur. The department’s spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: “Our emergency workers are on the ground. We are monitoring the situation and all our emergency centres are on high alert as we anticipate disruptive rainfall. We will react swiftly should any disasters occur.” He said the department is working with local ward councillors to spread the warning to parts of KZN.

In a statement issued on Saturday, eThekwini Municipality confirmed that it is on high alert as weather patterns are expected to escalate from Level 2 to Level 4 warnings. “EThekwini Municipality’s disaster management and emergency teams are on high alert following a Level 2 progressing into a Level 4 weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). Weather patterns will intensify from Level 2 to Level 4 tomorrow, November 10, between 3pm and 11pm,” read the statement. The city said among the areas that were likely to be affected in eThekwini were the Central Business District (CBD), Berea, Glenmore, Morningside, Umbilo, Chatsworth, Pinetown, Queensburgh, eManzimtoti and uMlazi.

The Level 4 warning signals a high risk of severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, destructive winds, and intense lightning that could threaten both life and property. “The forecast shows impending weather occasions which may lead to excessive lightning and hail capable of causing extensive damage to crops, vehicles, and public infrastructure.” Residents are urged to remain vigilant throughout the storm. The municipality has advised the public to monitor local weather updates closely, avoid non-essential travel, and stay indoors during the storm, especially away from windows and exterior walls.

As KZN grapples with the brunt of these weather warnings, memories of previous disasters still linger. The province has experienced deadly floods recently, including severe flooding in 2022, which forced scores of families into temporary shelters scattered throughout eThekwini. Just last September, snow swept across parts of the province, resulting in two fatalities and leaving many motorists stranded on key routes, including the crucial N3 connecting KZN and Gauteng, raising concerns about the government’s ability to deal with disruptive weather patterns.

According to SAWS meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela, the looming storms are likely to impact not just KZN but also neighbouring provinces like the North West and the Free State. Moreover, Thobela said, stretching further north, regions like Gauteng and Mpumalanga could also face localised flooding. Report any emergency crisis to the eThekwini Municipality on 031 361 0000