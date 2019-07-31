The Pink Ladies organisation embarked on a child profiling campaign at the Liberty Promenade where parents can bring their children to be profiled and thereafter they will receive a certifcate with all the details of the child on it. if the child goes missing this certificate can be handed over to police. Pictures: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Pink Ladies organisation, which works with the families of missing children, said there were some important pointers parents should be aware of to better safeguard children against abductions and kidnappings: * When someone is missing, report it to the nearest police station and get a case number so that you can spread the word on social media. This eliminates concern that it is a hoax as it can be verified by police.

* Teach your children to run away from danger. Danger is anyone or anything that invades their personal space.

* Teach your children that, if they are ever followed by a car, to turn around and run in the other direction, or to you or a trusted adult.

* If someone grabs them they must try to throw themselves on the floor, kick, scream, move around and fight because it is difficult to be picked up when your full weight is on the ground.

* Never let your children go to places alone, and always supervise young children or make sure a trusted adult is present to supervise if you can’t.

* Practice what you teach by creating “what if” scenarios with your children to make sure they understand the safety message and can use it in a real situation.

* Be alert about and aware of your surroundings.

* Know your employees and co-workers. Do background and reference checks on everyone who works at your home, particularly of individuals who care for your children.

* Vary your daily routines and habits.

* If you feel that you or your children have been targeted or are being stalked, report this information to law-enforcement authorities immediately. Do not wait.

