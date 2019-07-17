Durban - The transport department has assured the public that they were not taking the torching of trucks lightly but had made plans to curb the incidents.

That was revealed by KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, when delivering his budget speech in the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Since last year, more than 100 trucks have been burnt on KwaZulu-Natal’s national routes, specifically the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg. Trucks were burnt by angry protesters who were against the hiring of foreigners because they claimed they accepted less pay.

In response to the attacks, Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed that a rapid response team would monitor the N3 corridor and other major road networks.

Kaunda said they were disturbed by the recent incidents which included the blocking of national roads and the torching of trucks.

“We repeat, these are well planned economic sabotage and campaign that is aimed at destabilizing this province,” Kaunda said.

“We must emphasise that government is taking this issue seriously.”

An inter-ministerial task team, which was made up of the Ministers of Police, Transport, Home Affairs, Labour, KZN Premier and the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in the province was established.

Kaunda said last month, during the last meeting, the following interventions were adopted:

Establish a task team to deal with all issues affecting the stability of the truck industry and drivers. The task team will be led by the Department of Labour Inspector-General. In KZN the team is led by the DDG in the Premier’s Officer.

Establish a rapid response team, led by the National Police Commissioner and the Acting Provincial Commissioner that will ensure heightened police visibility on the road and identification of hot spots.

Elevate the offences committed by perpetrators to economic sabotage. This has been brought to the attention of the National Prosecution Authority.

All cases reported must be followed up and investigated.

Intensify joint inspections on the road and companies flouting labour and immigration laws.

The Industry must conduct skills development and training for local truck drivers.

Review national legislation among all relevant departments and align it.

Facilitate free flow of communication between government, industry and drivers.

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit must not be abused by employers and they must comply with the country’s labour laws.

A database of local truck drivers must be developed to address the notion that we have a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the country.

The MEC said he was happy to report that a technical task team, led by the Department of Labour Inspector-General and the Deputy Director-General in the Office of the Premier met on a monthly basis to assess the progress of these resolutions.

During the Department of Home Affairs budget vote, Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza revealed that from July 1 to 7, the department had conducted an operation at the Mariannhill and Tongaat Toll Plazas where they arrested 39 foreigner truck drivers, who did not have permits nor the legal status to be in the country. One employer had been charged and more arrests were expected.

Daily News