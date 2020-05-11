110 000 food parcels and hampers to be distributed by eThekwini Municipality by Monday

Durban - It is expected that most of the 110 000 food parcels and hampers to be distributed by eThekwini Municipality are to be delivered to the needy by Monday, the mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said on Sunday. He was speaking at the Durban Exhibition Centre where he was conducting an oversight visit as municipal officials sorted out food parcels to be delivered to needy families in the City. Last week the Daily News reported that there was a delay in the distribution of the food parcels and vouchers to people in all of the municipality’s 110 wards. The date for their distribution was postponed because the municipality was not ready. “We underestimated it We thought that this could be done within two or three days. But it is a huge project of distribution in the various wards, and our trucks are also assisting councillors to move all the food hampers to their respective wards,” Kaunda said.

Each ward would get 1000 food parcels or vouchers, depending on whether there is a supermarket nearby. If a ward has a supermarket, residents would be given food vouchers. If there is no supermarket, they would receive food parcels. The assistance comes after pictures and videos of desperate South Africans waiting in queues at times kilometres long had been seen on social media and in newspapers.

Kaunda said the municipality would continue assessing the situation in the city and looking at its available savings to help those in need.

He warned that people who sought to manipulate the distribution of food vouchers would be dealt with, as eThekwini would open cases against them. Kaunda said this after ward councillors had been accused of using food parcels for their political ends.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa was happy that food parcels and vouchers were being delivered.

However, it was disappointing that the parcels arrived seven weeks after the lockdown began, when they should have been delivered after two weeks, he said.

Mthethwa said the City could have been better at communicating with the public about the delivery of the parcels and vouchers.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi, said he hoped that all parcels would have been delivered to people today. “Councillors and people should be ethical when distributing and receiving the parcels.”

