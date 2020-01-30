James Prinsloo, 53, also received a five-year sentence for possession of child pornography during Wednesday's proceedings. He appeared before Magistrate Melanie de Jager, who said the sentences would run concurrently.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a Huawei phone was found in a taxi in April 2019. The contents of the memory card contained child pornography. The card also had images of a man who was believed to have taken photographs of the children. She said the phone was password locked and could not be accessed initially.
“The card was analysed and a possible suspect was identified. Efforts to trace the victims in the Durban area were fruitless. Some of the children were dressed in school uniform. Investigations resulted in identifying a man who resembled the suspect,” she said.
The provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit arrested Prinsloo in the Point area in November last year.