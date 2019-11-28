13-year-old arrested for murdering Tongaat granny 'heard voices' before the attack









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A TEENAGER accused of bludgeoning an oThongathi (Tongaat) woman to death has been declared by State doctors to be mentally fit. However, her lawyer told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court she wants a second opinion as the girl had been hearing voices in her head before the incident. The teenager’s attorney told magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that the girl’s family had taken her to their priest to pray for her. It was said that the voices had stopped for a while, but had returned in the days leading to the attack on the 63-year-old woman. Parshotam ordered that neither the minor suspect nor the victim be named as they were related.

Before the hearing, the teen, wearing a red short-sleeved top and sporting a short haircut, sat in the gallery with her mother and lawyer.

During the hearing she looked back constantly at her mother in the gallery. Her mother sat with bowed head and hands clasped in her lap.

The court heard that after her arrest on November 19, the girl was sent to the district surgeon for her mental state to be assessed and was found to be “normal”.

However, her attorney on Wednesday requested that another mental assessment be performed by a private doctor.

Parshotam said the crime the girl was accused of was very serious, and the court would ensure she was taken care of.

He said the mental state issue should be carefully assessed as it would influence the court’s decision on whether the girl should be released into a guardian’s care or remain in custody.

Parshotam granted the teenager’s attorney permission to take her to a private doctor for a psychological assessment.

The teenager faces charges of murder and obstructing the administration of justice.

She stands accused of the murder of the woman who was found bludgeoned to death in her home in Fairbreeze, Tongaat, on November 18.

The woman was found lying in a pool of her own blood by neighbours, who rushed to her home after the teenager ran to them screaming for help.

The woman’s husband had been on his way to a nearby shop, leaving her alone with two relatives when the attack occurred.

It is alleged that the teenager was questioned on the day of the attack and reported that she had been outside the house, hanging up the washing, when a man attacked the woman with a panga.

She said she had grabbed the younger child and run to the neighbours for help.

However, she was arrested a day later after CCTV footage from the neighbours showed that nobody else had entered the house or left as she had described.

The woman died of wounds to the head inflicted with a panga.

The case was adjourned to December 11, and the girl remains in custody in a hospital.

Daily News