Durban - Dangerous Creatures at uShaka Sea World have 14 new baby black mambas after they hatched in the Dangerous Creatures incubation unit over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr), in early December last year, a gravid (pregnant) female black mamba was brought to the Dangerous Creatures rehabilitation unit at uShaka Sea World. Although she was only slightly injured it was obvious she was heavily gravid and it was no surprise when a few days later she laid 14 eggs. Once she had recovered from her injury she was released whilst her eggs were retained and incubated manually at 28 degrees.

“On schedule 65 days later, the first mamba made an incision in its egg which started the laborious process of wriggling into the world. It took two full days for all 14 feisty little mambas to emerge,” the post said.

It also said health checks were conducted on the mambas and all 14 were in perfect health and were ready to be released into the Umgeni Valley where they will have five days to acclimatise before they need to start feeding.

