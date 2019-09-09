File Picture: - Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - The annual KwaZulu-Natal reed dance was marred by the news that 14 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Sibusiso Gumbi, Department of Transport KZN Head, said three drunk drivers who were transporting maidens from the reed dance in eNyokeni KwaNongoma on Sunday.

This, he said following rigorous enforcement operations that started a week ago at the uMdloti Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), focusing on the road worthiness of buses and minibus taxis listed to transport maidens.

The operation at uMdloti was conducted in the presence of the former MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda and the MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

Gumbi said integrated traffic law enforcement operations were conducted throughout the province focusing on overloading, excessive speeding, drinking and driving, seatbelts, vehicle and driver fitness and road worthiness.

These operations were deemed successful by Gumbi as they led to the arrest of three drivers who were detained at KwaNongoma Police station.

One of the drivers is allegedly from Mpumalanga province.

Since Friday, five vehicles were suspended for various defaults, fourteen motorists were charged for drinking and driving and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Gumbi commended the law enforcement officers for their sterling job in ensuring the safety of all road users, particularly maidens who traveled from all corners of the province to attend the annual cultural reed dance.

“It is quite pleasing to know that the province we registered no major fatal crashes over the weekend, and this should be attributed to the hard work of our law enforcement officers. It is more fulfilling to know that all those who broke the law were dealt with harshly. The integrated plan we presented has indeed yielded positive results,” said Gumbi.

Daily News



