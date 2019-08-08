Durban - Toxic clouds of smoke emanating from an illegal landfill site have thrown residents of Sea Glen Drive, in Seaview, Durban, into a state of panic. On Monday, 14 children aged 3 to 5 at Amazing Kids Pre-school were sent home when they suffered from vomiting and coughing due to smoke inhalation from the landfill.

Residents claim the smoke has been seeping from beneath the dumpsite surface for two weeks - with no assistance from eThekwini municipality.

Amazing Kids principal Nisha Madaree said they had lived with the landfill health hazard for some years and had no joy from the municipality, despite raising concerns.

“For some time there’s been a toxic cloud of smoke emanating from this illegal facility and we’ve reported it all this time.

“Whenever metro firefighters get here, they just dowse the fire with water and leave, ignoring the fact that this waste has been packing for some years, so when the surface burns, the garbage below also catches fire.

“By the time firefighters leave the area, the toxic clouds of smoke emanating from beneath the surface continue to wreak havoc, leaving the acrid smell in the atmosphere,” she said.

Madaree said the smoke was hazardous not only to infants, but to the elderly and those with bronchitis and other respiratory problems.

“This is a huge health hazard. The dumping had gone too far, to an extent that whoever was responsible for this had to set the rubbish alight. Various officials from various departments of eThekwini Municipality, including a Nokubonga from the city’s health department, have been to this site.”

Environmental activists said smoke from landfills contained a variety of health hazards.

Bobby Peek, director of groundWork, said burning plastic released volatile organic compounds which could cause cancer, including dioxins.

His colleague, environmental health campaigner Rico Euripidou said dioxins and furans were among the most dangerous man-made cancer- causing substances.

“These don’t occur in nature, but if you burn human waste like tyres, plastic and computers, you get these. They’re dangerous because they remain in the environment for a very long time, affecting plants and animals, and later humans,” Euripidou said.

Ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter said he had reported the landfill, but the city had failed to take action to ensure it was closed or properly run.

“The smoke coming from that place is terrible because all sorts of material, including plastic and old tyres have been dumped there over the years. This is a serious threat to the health of those living in close proximity to the dump. I’ve raised this with various officials, but no one seemed interested in solving this,” Hegter said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The matter is being investigated by multiple departments. The landfill site is on private property and our initial investigation shows the owner has not only been dumping, but has been allowing other people to dump in the same area.

“We’re also working closely with the councillor to resolve the matter. We can only respond in detail after we’ve concluded the investigation and served the necessary fines.”

