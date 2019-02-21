Durban - Police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night along the north coast of Durban. The arrests were made during a roadblock conducted by Metro Police and the Greenwood Park SAPS along Chris Hani (North Coast) Road at 7pm on Wednesday night.

A total of 15 people were arrested during the roadblock.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed the arrests which took place during the joint operation.

“Their operation yielded good results when a total of 15 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor,” Gwala said.

She also said those arrested were expected to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday.

These arrests come just days after metro police arrested 81 people over the weekend in Durban, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Metro police had conducted eight roadblocks around the city.

Thirty of those drivers were arrested at the Virginia Airport and Durban North off-ramp.

Daily News