15 Tips to survive the beaches this summer









With summer approaching and the past few days boasting scorching temperatures, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) shared emergency tips when going to cool off at the beach or in the swimming pool. Durban - With summer approaching and the past few days boasting scorching temperatures, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) shared emergency tips when going to cool off at the beach or in the swimming pool. Temperatures went into the thirties this weekend and people flocked to the beach and public pools, with emergency services saying there were no incidents of drowning reported. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that for various reasons, people regularly swam where there were no lifeguards on duty. This might be on a beach before or after the lifeguards’ duty for the day, or at a beach that did not have lifeguards. This was when things could go wrong. Lambinon said people must have a plan in place in the event of an emergency, to prevent panic: * Have emergency numbers on your cellphone. Dial 112, or simply Google Sea Rescue or NSRI for the closest Sea Rescue station’s telephone number.

* Check the wind, weather and tides before going to the beach, fishing or boating.

* Tell someone where you are going and when you are due back.

* When climbing on rocks or fishing from rocks, never ever turn your back on the sea.

* If you are paddling or if you are on a boat, before you launch, download and always use the NSRI’s free SafeTrx app - http://www.nsri.org.za/safetrx.

He also provided safety tips to bear in mind this summer:

* Swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty.

* Swim between lifeguards’ flags.

* Don’t drink alcohol and then swim.

* Don’t swim alone - always swim with a buddy.

* Adult supervision and barriers to water are vital.

* Know how to survive rip currents.

* Don’t attempt a rescue yourself.

* Watch children who are using floating objects, toys or tyre tubes at the beach or on dams very carefully. Never use these if the wind may blow them away from the shallow water.

* Do not be distracted by your cellphone or social media.

* Learn how to perform CPR.

According to Weather SA, this week will be cooler and rain is expected between today and tomorrow.

“Compared to the past weekend, this week we’re expecting temperatures to drop a little. People have nothing to worry about, as most of the days this week will be cooler,” said forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.

Daily News