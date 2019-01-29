File picture.

Durban - The #PhandaPushaPlay PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots is now over R170 million making it the second largest payout in history if someone were to win it. Naledi Masopha, iThuba Holdings, the national lottery operator in South Africa's spokesperson, said PowerBall has rolled 18 times to reach R124 million.

PowerBall Plus has rolled 17 times to reach R47 million. She explained that combined, the two jackpots are at a total of over R170 million.

Lotto and PowerBall are two different games, Masopha explained, therefore each game has its own jackpots for the main and the Plus games. (i.e Lotto, Lotto PLUS, Lotto Plus2) and (PowerBall, PowerBall Plus).

"This is the second largest PowerBall jackpot. The highest PowerBall jackpot was last year August, at a guaranteed jackpot of R140 million. That jackpot was won by one person from Mpumalanga," Masopha said.

The PowerBall draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, 9pm on eTV. The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and every Saturday.

On the South African National Lottery Facebook page, people prayed and hoped they would win it.

Sipho Msalazabiwa Mdlalose said his dreams was to at least see someone winning Lotto or Powerball.

Tshidi Motaung said, "I see myself buying a house, a car and investing money. I will open my own business and help the needy. I shall win and win machine one day shall select my numbers."

