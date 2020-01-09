2019 matrics break 80% pass barrier









In the Western Cape 83.2% of matrics passed, and in KwaZulu-Natal 81.3%. A total of 80.3% passed in Mpumalanga. Durban - For the first time in the country’s history, over 80% of matrics who sat for their exams last year have passed. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced last night in Gauteng that the 2019 matric pass rate was 81.3%. This was an increase over the 78.2% achieved by the class of 2017. The pass rate marked a remarkable improvement from 60.6% in 2009 when Motshekga became minister. Motshekga could not hide her excitement over crossing the 80% mark, saying she could now hand over the reins to someone else.

“I’m ready to leave now,” she said.

“I want to leave at 80%. Go and tell the president that I can’t ask for more.

“It’s very humbling; it’s the first time in the history of the country.”

The new pass rate was not the only feat achieved by the class of 2019, with Motshekga adding that “no province performed below 70%”, and none of the country’s 75 districts scored below 60%.

The Free State remained the number one performing province, with 88.4% of matrics passing.

Gauteng came second (87.2%) and the North West third (86.8%), the province’s pass rate improving by 5.6%.

Achieving a 5.9% improvement from its dismal performance in 2018, the Eastern Cape obtained 76.5%. Motshekga said this was the highest improvement by a province.

The Northern Cape achieved the same pass rate as the Eastern Cape. Limpopo came last, with 73.2%.

“All our provinces performed above 70%, which is what we have been wishing for,” said Motshekga, adding that the 2019 pass rate indicated that public education had stabilised.

The system was previously bashed for poor performance.

The exams were written by 616 754 full-time pupils, with 337 000 eligible for entry to traditional universities and universities of technology.

“We have more distinctions coming from girls,” said Motshekga. “Some 63.8% of the distinctions that we received came from the girl child.”

However, more schools joined the ranks of public schools with 0% pass rates, increasing from 12 in 2018 to 16 in 2019.

Mathanzima Mweli, the department’s director-general, described this increase as “a sad story”.

Scores of schools also had as few as 20% of pupils passing.

Mweli said the department had a radical plan to improve schools with poor performance.

“Some of us are going to live in those schools that are not performing to make sure that they are performing,” he said.

There was evidence that all poorly performing schools were badly resourced.

These schools had low pupil numbers and therefore insufficient teachers.

The department uses a model that allocates teachers based on the number of pupils. Unions have decried this model for many years.

None of the 0% pass rate schools in 2018 - three in Limpopo and nine in KwaZulu-Natal - had more than 20 pupils in matric.

Low pupil numbers was also a common feature among schools achieving 20% pass rates and worse in 2018.

Unions said the department’s teacher-supply model prevented pupils in small, rural schools from attaining quality education.

Mugwena Maluleke of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union said schools with 10 to 20 matric pupils had one or two teachers teaching all subjects.

University of KwaZulu-Natal Professor Labby Ramrathan said the improved matric results showed that the education system was maturing.

Ramrathan said KZN did extremely well with its 81.3% rate pass, an increase of 5.1% percent from 2018, considering the challenges the province faced of being deeply rural. Additional reporting by Kelyn Blackburn

