In the latest incident, severe thunderstorms damaged 308 houses and a school, and left 32 families homeless, in the Harry Gwala District, on Christmas Eve.
The affected area spanned the Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, uMzimkhulu and uBuhlebezwe local municipalities.
Although no fatalities were reported following this week’s thunderstorms, according to the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (Cogta), more than 200 people have died in the province as a result of weather-related incidents this year.
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has directed the department to convene a disaster management workshop next year, to mitigate the impact of weather-related incidents across the province.