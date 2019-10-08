Durban - THE eThekwini municipality received 25 reports of blocked sewerage systems in just one area of the district in less than a month.
Phoenix residents say they are at their wits’ end as the City seems to battle to get the sewerage system fixed.
Priya Singh told the Daily News she has been breathing and living with exposed human waste for more than a week.
She said she first noticed the sewage overflow in her garden last week.
“During the time of Navratri we do our prayers outside. I called the eThekwini municipality immediately and they gave me a reference number. I have heard that they give out reference numbers, but take a long time to come and fix problems, unlike how fast they are to cut you off if your bills are unsettled. I called their offices almost every day and they kept saying they would send someone out to me.”