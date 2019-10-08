25 blocked sewers in one month has Phoenix residents seething









Blocked sewer lines like this one at the Chesterville Catholic Parish has Durban residents at their wits end. Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - THE eThekwini municipality received 25 reports of blocked sewerage systems in just one area of the district in less than a month. Phoenix residents say they are at their wits’ end as the City seems to battle to get the sewerage system fixed. Priya Singh told the Daily News she has been breathing and living with exposed human waste for more than a week. She said she first noticed the sewage overflow in her garden last week. “During the time of Navratri we do our prayers outside. I called the eThekwini municipality immediately and they gave me a reference number. I have heard that they give out reference numbers, but take a long time to come and fix problems, unlike how fast they are to cut you off if your bills are unsettled. I called their offices almost every day and they kept saying they would send someone out to me.”

Singh said she was told in her most recent call to the municipality that a job card had been issued and someone had been sent to sort out the issue - but that person never arrived.

“I waited but they never showed up. My daughter, who is five years old, can no longer play and run around outside at her own home. I have to lock her inside the house,” she said.

Phoenix councillor Johnson Maggie said she had 25 received reports of sewerage system leaks in the area in a few weeks.

“I have followed up on Singh’s case. It has been escalated by the control room to higher management. In our area we had 25 reported cases in a few weeks. They always say they will send someone and they do, but after some time. They no longer take 24 hours to respond to these problems.

“I would also like to urge community members to not use items that might cause blockages in the sewerage system,” she said. Councillor Peter Graham said it has been months since the sewerage system in Khabazela Drive, Ntuzuma, had been overflowing, with children walking through the leak on their way to and from school. “Do we have to beg the city to do something? We have reported this more than eight times this week, because it has been like that for months now,” he said.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“The City has noticed that the clogging of its manholes is largely caused by members of the community disposing of foreign objects into our sanitation system. We are therefore appealing to every responsible community member to spread the word to the community to refrain from this behaviour. The City has since mobilised teams to urgently attend to this (Singh’s) problem. We are optimistic the situation will be back to normal soon.”

Daily News