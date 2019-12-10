Durban - Firefighters from the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries’ Working on Fire (WOF) Programme were called out to 331 fires winter fires in KwaZulu-Natal, the highest recorded on over three years, compared to 225 fires in 2018.

The winter period was between May 15 and November 14, according to WOF.

One of the fires that stood out was the fire at the New England landfill site, which lasted for days.

The most devastating month was July, with 122 fires.

Firefighters attended to fires in communities, plantations and on private land.

A number of WOF firefighters were also selected to go to Canada to assist in combatting the Chuckegg Creek fire which had burnt more than 350 000 hectares since May 2019.

KZN Assistant general manager Bongani Nhlabathi said this year they saw a drastic change in the climate which affected the number of fires WOF firefighters were called out to extinguish.

“What affected us the most was the 122 fires, the highest number of fires we have ever had in July and fires that lasted fire more than two days such as the Msunduzi Landfill fire,” Nhlabathi said.

He said for a safe fire season, WOF implemented the Integrated Fire Management which included fire awareness activities which the programmes implemented at schools, communities and with other organisations and expanded public work programmes. Since April to date, firefighters conducted 119 schools fire awareness’s, 90 community door to door, 44 presentations and 10 FireSafe Workshops to ensure communities were aware of the dangers of unwanted fires.

“We appreciate all the support we have received from all the partners we have worked with throughout the year in having a safe winter fire season. Two of our teams will be on standby this festive season, to assist in the Summer fire season province which is the Western Cape,” Nhlabathi said.

Daily News