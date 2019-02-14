Previous Daily News and Rotary winner. | File Photo

Durban - The Daily News and Rotary have invited secondary schools to participate in the 38th Rotary Daily News Team Talk competition which will take place early this year throughout KwaZulu-Natal. It is open to all schools. Pupils from grades 10 to 12 form teams of three to prepare and deliver a 12-minute address on a subject of their choice. What is important is that they must interpret and present their subject in a structured manner, with well-prepared arguments.

The emphasis is not on oratory, but on capturing the interest of the audience about a current problem, whether large or small.

Solutions have to be suggested which are thoughtful and convincing and within the capability of the team to implement or influence.

The preliminary rounds began on Monday and continue until Friday. The semi-finals are from February 25 to March 8 and the final will be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard College campus, on April 9.

The winning school receives a cheque for R20 000 from the Daily News for an underprivileged school of its choice to spend on upgrading facilities. The speakers from the top three schools also receive generous book tokens from the Daily News.

This is the longest running public speaking competition of its kind in the country. For details, contact Hilary Augustus, the Rotary convenor, at 082 556 0299 or e-mail [email protected]

Daily News