4 killed in crash involving 6 vehicles, 2 trucks on N3 near Mariannhill Toll Plaza

Durban — Four people from the same vehicle were killed in a crash involving six vehicles and two trucks in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning. Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said four females from one vehicle were killed.

“Medi Response search and rescue division are currently on scene at a multi-vehicle collision involving six vehicles and two trucks,” Herbst said. “One light motor vehicle was swept beneath a truck and was severely damaged, killing all four occupants.” “Multiple patients are being treated on scene, and extrication of the deceased is ongoing.”

The Medi Response search and rescue division, together with their advanced life support paramedics were on the scene of a horrific accident near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza where four people were killed. Picture: Medi Response Herbst added that traffic remains affected. “We wish to extend our condolences to those affected,” Herbst said. Police have been approached for comment.

Earlier, Herbst said that their search and rescue division, together with their advanced life support paramedics, were on the scene of a horrific accident near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. He said that search and rescue were extricating four people that had succumbed to their injuries in one of the vehicles. An additional two or three people had sustained moderate to serious injuries. The road remains closed for any motorists coming down from the Mariannhill side.

