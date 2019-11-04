50 000 apply for 300 rubbish collection jobs at eThekwini Municipality









Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality has the mammoth task of sifting through 50000 applications for only 300 positions within its Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit, to collect refuse in uMlazi. It would apparently take a month to go through all the applications. In September, the Daily News reported that during the municipality’s executive committee (Exco) meeting, the city planned on allocating about R7 million to hire temporary workers to remove refuse in uMlazi. In the meeting it was said the level of service being provided was unsatisfactory and there was a constant need to provide police escorts for the refuse collectors. According to a report tabled at Exco, the problem with waste services in uMlazi began in December 2017 because of contractual disputes, which left residents without refuse removal services for weeks on end. The situation became worse from February to May and in July the municipality decided to do away with private contractors and in-source refuse removal to minimise the disruptions.

The advert in Isolezwe NgoMgqibelo said the municipality received 50 000 applications for the position of rubbish collector while it only had 300 positions available.

The advert, with the subject line “Refuse collection in uMlazi”, reassured uMlazi residents that refuse collection would continue as normal.

Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said while the city was sifting through the applications, refuse collection in uMlazi would not be affected.

He said the city had hired temporary employees in the interim to carry out rubbish collection duties.

“These temporarily employed people will continue with their duties until such time that the selection process for those who would fill the positions permanently have been completed.”

Daily News