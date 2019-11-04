In September, the Daily News reported that during the municipality’s executive committee (Exco) meeting, the city planned on allocating about R7 million to hire temporary workers to remove refuse in uMlazi.
In the meeting it was said the level of service being provided was unsatisfactory and there was a constant need to provide police escorts for the refuse collectors.
According to a report tabled at Exco, the problem with waste services in uMlazi began in December 2017 because of contractual disputes, which left residents without refuse removal services for weeks on end.
The situation became worse from February to May and in July the municipality decided to do away with private contractors and in-source refuse removal to minimise the disruptions.