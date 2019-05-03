PICTURE: SE-ANNE KOOPMAN

Durban - Allegations that substantial payments were made from the business account of a waste collection company at the centre of a tender corruption case to controversial business forum Delangokubona and 62 councillors emerged during the formal bail application of the contractors and two eThekwini Municipality officials on Thursday. Waste removal contractor Hlenga Sibisi appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court yesterday together with city managers Robert Abbu (deputy head of strategy and new development) and Sandile Ngcobo (supply chain manager) after their arrests on Tuesday concerning fraud and corruption in waste removal and orange bag tenders.

The Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team had been investigating the allegations since last year, and swooped on the trio and six other service providers.

According to the Hawks, Abbu and Ngcobo allegedly awarded a R208million waste removal tender to four service providers to run until last year.

It is believed the service providers were paid huge amounts although they did not render services.

Colonel Frans Mpaki said he had investigated every piece of information he had received, and had discovered a link between payments made from Sibisi’s company, Ilangalamahlase, to Delangokubona, and the intimidation of city officials.

Mpaki said the intense level of intimidation of witnesses had forced him to put the case on the court roll although investigations had not been completed.

Sibisi, who said he was owed over R22m by the municipality, is alleged to have threatened officials to pay him.

Mpaki alleged that Sibisi had visited municipal offices to demand payment and at some stage pointed a firearm at the municipal official in charge of processing payments.

Sibisi denied paying substantial amounts to the business forum, only admitting to a payment of R10 000, but did not explain what the payment was for. He denied visiting municipal offices to threaten officials, saying he did not own a firearm.

Sibisi said he had approached the Durban High Court and issued summons against the municipality for refusing to pay him his money - the matter is set down for July.

“I had been to the offices to request payment and when it became clear that they were not going to pay me, my lawyers issued summons in October last year. At some stage the amount was approved and the documents were signed by the accounting officer,” he said.

However, the municipality had still not paid him for a waste removal services contract, in which he had 14 companies subcontracted under him.

Mpaki outlined incidents of intimidation of witnesses who work under Abbu and Ngcobo, saying he feared for the witnesses.

He said Abbu had requested his subordinates through an email to send him documents of all tenders, but received no response and had reported them to the human resources department for failing to comply.

However, Abbu said his request for documents was for work purposes and wanting to update himself since his work was measured through key performance indicators by his manager, Raymond Rampasadh. He said Rampasadh had later copied him on an email, saying he could not have the documents as they formed part of the investigation.

In his affidavit, Abbu refers to an incident in May last year where he and two other officials were allegedly held hostage by service providers demanding payments.

Mpaki also alleged that Ngcobo had told his subordinates to obtain certain documents relating to the case, which he denied.

Magistrate Dawan Soomaru granted Sibisi, Ngcobo and Abbu bail of R50 000 each with strict conditions.

