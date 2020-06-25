63 schools in KZN have positive Covid-19 cases

Durban - Sixty-three schools in KwaZulu-Natal have reported positive Covid-19 cases across nine districts, and there have been 28 recoveries, said provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. He said the department, along with the Department of Health, have acted swiftly to handle the cases as they occur. “As and when the cases are reported we, together with the Department of Health, get into the school and invoke all protocols and the procedures as regulated by health in dealing with the case,” Mahlambi said. However, more cases have been reported throughout the week as Parkside Primary School in Queensburgh reported a possible case while Newlands East Secondary School and Barracuda Primary School in Newlands East closed for decontamination. Barracuda Primary announced closure on Wednesday after informing the departments of health and education that a teacher was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

Parkside Primary told parents that a parent of one of the pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil had attended school last Wednesday and Friday but did not attend on Monday.

The pupil underwent tests on Monday and his or her status is yet to be determined.

Mahlambi said schools can expect to reopen again the following week.

It comes as the country recorded more than 100 Covid-19-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2 205, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

After recording 111 deaths on Tuesday, a further 103 Covid-19-related deaths were reported – 15 from the Eastern Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 63 from Western Cape, Mkhize said in a statement.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 111 796. The mortality rate is 2.0%, with the number of recoveries standing at 56 874, which translates to a recovery rate of 50.9%

Daily News