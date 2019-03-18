Zandile Gumede, the mayor of eThekwini, KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Ravi Pillay, were among those who visited KwaMashu residents who were badly affected after a storm ravaged the area. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE bodies of seven people who died in last Sunday’s thunderstorms have been recovered. The storms left an estimated R100 million in damage to houses and infrastructure in the northern parts of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week the bodies of Thembinkosi Gcabashe, Asanda and Sinenhloso Ngalonkulu, Matofhi Shabane, Phelokazi Khweshube, Sphesihle Dladla and Yolanda Ngcobo were recovered.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube yesterday said they had received reports of damage to 3675 RDP houses, 2281 homes in informal settlements and 1006 transit camp units.

“We have also registered 204 stormwater damages, 40 missing manhole covers, 29 sand clearing incidents, 18 damaged roads and 15 sinkholes,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said more than 2000 workers from the community works programme were still helping affected communities. The department had also activated the SA Social Security Agency and Home Affairs Department to help those affected.

Pupils who lost school uniforms and books would also be helped.

Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ravi Pillay said 350 informal structures on the riverbank in Amaoti would need to be relocated.

“Land has been identified for their ­relocation and the team is working on it,” Pillay said. He added that people should not settle on riverbanks because they were high-risk areas.

“In KwaMashu C section, there are 55 houses that have been identified for immediate reconstruction,” he said.

Pillay said there was a need to upgrade the stormwater system in KwaMashu.

Thembi Myeza, whose KwaMashu house was flooded during the storm, yesterday received a bed, sofas, pots, crockery, bedding and food when she went to a meeting of Cogta and eThekwini officials with community members.

“I’m very happy,” Myeza exclaimed. “They said they will return and check if the house will need to be rebuilt.”

