7 demands teacher unions want government to address before schools are re-opened
They were speaking ahead of the eagerly awaited address on Monday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, during which she is expected to announce the date for the reopening of schools.
As unions said most schools were not ready to reopen, there was wide speculation that Motshekga’s address, postponed once already, would be deferred again, this time to Thursday.
Motshekga had committed to meeting the unions’ demands, including the disinfection of schools, provision of proper toilets, observance of social distancing inside classrooms and courtyards, the reduction of class sizes, provision of soap, sanitisers and masks, and screening of pupils, teachers and support personnel.
They also demanded social distancing be observed in the transport of pupils to and from schools, and the provision of psychosocial services to pupils and teachers.
Union Demands:
- A realistic plan for social distancing.
- Repairing of all schools vandalised during the lockdown.
- A schools nutrition plan to be prepared.
- Ensuring that the new curriculum is ready and delivered to teachers before schools re-open.
- Ensure that substitute teachers are employed and ready to report for duty.
- The provision of water and sanitation.
- Schools and offices to be disinfected.
Daily News