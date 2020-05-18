7 demands teacher unions want government to address before schools are re-opened

Durban - As parents, pupils and teachers wait with bated breath for the Department of Education to announce plans to re-open schools this year - in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic - unions have laid down a set of demands they say is non-negotiable in order for teachers to return.





Teacher unions say they will only allow teachers back into class once all their demands - including the fumigation and disinfection of schools and provision of proper school infrastructure like toilets - are met.