7 Things KZN residents can expect as the province implements an 'intensified lockdown'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - DISREGARD for lockdown rules has forced the KwaZulu-Natal government to tighten the screws around the eThekwini region, Premier Sihle Zikalala said, adding that the province will be embarking on an 'intensified lockdown' to curb the spread of the coronavirus lockdown. “All is not well - we need to take urgent and drastic action because we risk losing this battle, if we behave as if all is normal. “When we conduct monitoring and assessments, we have observed in parts of the Durban CBD, and in some of our townships and suburbs, a very high number of cars on the road, as well as pedestrians. You then begin to question whether all of these people have ventured out of their homes due to emergencies or to get food supplies in line with the regulations of the lockdown. “We also notice that many people, especially the youth, generally do not practise physical distancing, and can be seen roaming the streets or standing in groups. This kind of behaviour must stop,” he said. Zikalala painted a grim picture of the state of the virus in the region, saying it had the most infections in the province, with 383 people. “Of the new cases recorded in KZN, a staggering 77% were from eThekwini District. EThekwini District has also registered the highest death rate (4.4%) since the start of the pandemic, and the highest number of contact cases,” he pointed out.

Zikalala said they did not want to see the calamity unfolding in other countries struggling to contain the virus repeated here. He wanted to flatten the curve within the next few weeks, through mass testing and screening.

Here are the immediate measures KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect:

Sweeping door-to-door screening Removal of infectious sources to specified isolation sites Set-up testing and screening booths in areas of major movements (malls, transport routes/taxi ranks Adjustment and intensification of community containment interventions, and Informal settlements sanitisation programme Roadblocks Vehicle checkpoints and movement checks of persons even at high commuter areas

The Premier said the interventions and multi-disciplinary lockdowns will be enforced by police, SANDF, Metro Police, Department of Transport and Department of Health.

“We have an army of 565 community-screening and testing teams, which amounts to 1130 health-care workers on the ground, distributed throughout the province. This army will be increased as more people are enrolled and trained on implementation of the programme. Those people with requisite skills are encouraged to volunteer their skills, through the department of health, so that the team can be bigger and stronger.

“Besides the volunteers, 10488 community caregivers are going to be part of the teams, as they go through different parts of the province,” Zikalala said.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they had decided that people who tested positive for the virus would be moved to government facilities. She said they had been receiving complaints from the public of people who had tested positive for the virus frequenting shopping malls and socialising, instead of self-isolating as they had agreed to.

With even stricter application of the rules, they would ensure that everyone in the City would be tested and that they considered the whole of the municipality to be a hot spot, she said.

Simelane-Zulu also commented on the situation at St Augustine’s hospital, which had to contend with an outbreak of infections. She said they had instructed St Augustine’s management to ensure its dialysis patients were found alternative venues outside the hospital for treatment - after they found that seven patients at the dialysis centre tested positive for Covid-19.

A team from the department will be going to private hospitals around the province to ensure they were compliant with regulations, she said. Simelane-Zulu said she had found that the majority of private hospitals were compliant.

Daily News



