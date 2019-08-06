The overturned bus on a dirt road off R617 in Hlabeni near Centocow in KwaZulu-Natal where school children were injured. Picture by Emergency Medical Services -KZN

Durban - Seventy two school children were treated for various injuries when the school bus they were travelling in overturned on the Centocow Road in Centocow near Underberg, KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday. Russel Meiring a spokesperson for ER24 paramedics said all the patients were transported to the St Apollinaris Hospital.

"On assessment, medics found that two children had sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition while seventy others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,"he said.

The children were treated for their injuries. He said the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions.

"Once treated, the one critically injured patient was airlifted to a hospital by a private medical helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals,"Meiring said.

Robert Mckenzie, a spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the incident occurred on a dirt road off the R617 in Hlabeni which is near Centocow.

"Many of the school children were rushed to the St Apollinaris Hospital a short distance away from the incident by private citizens. They treated some on scene and transported the rest to hospital,"Mckenzie said.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Paul Herbst a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics said a Lenmed1 specialised air ambulance has been activated to fly a 15-year-old school boy that was critically injured.

