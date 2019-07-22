The long queue at a Licensing Department. Many public service departments say pensioners should not stand in queues because provisions have been made for them, this is not always the case on the ground at some of these departments. Picture: Jacques Naude / ANA

Durban - WHILE the management of many public service departments say pensioners should not stand in queues because provisions have been made for them, this is not always the case on the ground at some of these departments. A Newlands pensioner, who would not be named, said he was traumatised by a recent experience at the Pinetown Licensing Department.

“I arrived at 7.30am and, at that time a group of about 20 people were let into the offices. There was a single queue for everyone, despite signs in front of the offices saying there were separate queues for collections, etc.

“There was just one security guard outside manning the queue and we were all told to join one queue. No staff member or security came around to check the queue for senior citizens or the disabled,” said the 74-year-old.

He said there were also no signs outside indicating where the toilets had been moved to.

“I was only let into the building after 12 noon and, when inside, people came in without waiting in the queue. Whenever I or others in the queue made enquiries, we were rudely told to wait our turn. No one was in charge to regulate everything and everyone seemed to be doing their own thing. It was a very difficult situation,” he said.

Dr Vish Ramdial, 73, said he had had two different service experiences at the same government facility in the space of two years.

Two years ago, Ramdial had accompanied his wife to renew her driver’s licence at Rossburgh, which took them three hours to accomplish.

“We sat and waited outside on the bench with everyone else,” Ramdial said.

When he recently went to the same testing ground to renew his driver’s licence, he was surprised that the service delivery had changed drastically.

“While I was in the queue, a lady asked if I was a pensioner and when I said ‘yes’, she took me inside and gave me a senior citizen’s number and then I went to the hall,” he said.

Ramdial said it took him 45 minutes to renew his licence.

Joanne Herbst, founder of The Elder’s Voice KZN, a non-profit organisation, which fights for the rights of the aged, said: “It’s not fair for pensioners to stand in long queues. They need to get assistance first, some of them are wheelchair-bound,” she said.

Transport Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said pensioners should not stand in queues.

“The elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women and people who are ill are not supposed to stand in queues,” Mntungwa said.

He said if that was not being practised, people could report it to the Licensing Centre manager.

Mntungwa said the department would make follow-up visits to its offices to check if there were other issues they had to address.

He said visiting the offices was an ongoing process.

Home Affairs spokesperson David Hlabane said they also made provisions for pensioners to be first in line, including at the department’s front offices.

“Home Affairs officials are aware of, and are implementing, this rule,” Hlabane said.

He said if pensioners were not moved to the front of the line, they could report the matter to the office manager, failing which they could talk to the person who manages the queue. They could also report the matter by calling the toll free number 0800601190.

SA Post Office KZN spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha said the post office had dedicated SA Social Security Agency pension queues at selected larger offices.

Njapha said there were officials managing these queues and pensioners were assisted by being taken to the front of the queue.

At smaller offices, he said, tellers were on the lookout to assist the elderly.

