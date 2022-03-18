8 men handed three life sentences and 120 years for cash-in-transit crimes

DURBAN - Eight men were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to three life sentences and 120 years on Wednesday for cash-in-transit-related crimes. Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said on September 1, 2017, a team of Hawks Serious Crime Investigation officers from Port Shepstone, Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence, received information about a group of men who were going to attack a cash van that was travelling from Kokstad to Harding.

She said the information was operationalised and three vehicles were spotted on the N2 near Stafford Post. “The police instructed the vehicles to stop but the occupants fired shots towards the police. Police returned fire, fatally wounding three men and injuring one. Five assault rifles, two pistols and explosives were recovered,” Nxumalo said. Eight men were sentenced by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to three life sentences and 120 years on Wednesday for cash-in-transit-related crimes. Picture: Supplied She said an investigation revealed that two of their vehicles were hijacked from the owners in Cato Manor, April 2017, and Alexander, June 2017, respectively.

“Eight men were arrested at the scene and were charged with conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives as well as the hijacking of two vehicles,” Nxumalo said. She said the accused, Xolani Mpisane, 40, Njabulo Ngcobo, 48, Mzwenduna Blose, 41, Sabelo Buthelezi, 39, Thuthukani Dlamini, 35, Msizi Mkhize, 45, Sibusiso Ngwenya, 33 and Sipho Nyosi, 38, appeared in court during a lengthy trial until their successful conviction. “They were all convicted and sentenced for the death of their three co-accused, hijacking, illegal possession of illegal firearms, illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery. They received life imprisonment with 120 year-imprisonment each which will run concurrently,” Nxumalo said.

