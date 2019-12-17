81 arrests for drunk driving in KZN since start of December









File picture: Henk Kruger / Cape Argus. Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport’s festive season operation has led to the arrest of 81 drunk drivers since December 1. The department’s Integrated Festive Season Plan included operations across the province by various law enforcement agencies including the SAPS and metro police. According to the department, 81 motorists had been arrested for drunk driving and 967 drivers had been arrested for speeding since the start of the campaign. The highest speed clocked was 193km/* on the N2 in eMkhomazi by a motorist driving a VW Polo, who was granted R3000 bail. “The number of road crashes decreased from 83 to 68 since December1, which represents an 18.07% decrease compared with the same period last year, while the number of fatalities also reduced from 115 to 79 during this period, which represents a 31.30% decrease,” said Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli. He warned that lawbreakers would face the full might of the law as additional law enforcement authorities had been deployed on all major roads.

“A large number of traffic officers have been deployed on provincial roads, predominantly covering the N2 and N3 to ensure the maximum safety of motorists. Police visibility has also been intensified.

“Road Traffic Inspectorate officers are not only going to focus on drunk drivers, but will also concentrate on checking the roadworthiness of vehicles, overloading, as well as motorists who use cellphones while driving. Those who insist on breaking the law will feel the dire consequences of their actions,” Ntuli said.

He added that a motorist - a minibus taxi driver - with the highest alcohol content so far had been arrested in eMdloti on Saturday afternoon and had an alcohol reading of 1.33mg/* , which is 13 times over the legal alcohol limit.

The department said the driver of a light motor vehicle whose alcohol reading was 1.13mg/* had been arrested in Dundee on December 13.

He was five times over the legal limit.

Daily News