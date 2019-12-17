The department’s Integrated Festive Season Plan included operations across the province by various law enforcement agencies including the SAPS and metro police.
According to the department, 81 motorists had been arrested for drunk driving and 967 drivers had been arrested for speeding since the start of the campaign. The highest speed clocked was 193km/* on the N2 in eMkhomazi by a motorist driving a VW Polo, who was granted R3000 bail.
“The number of road crashes decreased from 83 to 68 since December1, which represents an 18.07% decrease compared with the same period last year, while the number of fatalities also reduced from 115 to 79 during this period, which represents a 31.30% decrease,” said Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli.
He warned that lawbreakers would face the full might of the law as additional law enforcement authorities had been deployed on all major roads.