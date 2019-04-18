Scores of Malawians were forced to flee South Afric after a flare-up of violence. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FEARING for their lives, 92 Malawians have been repatriated to their home country due to the recent violent attacks on foreigners living in the city. According to a source from the Malawian embassy who was not allowed to speak to the media, 57 left by plane while 35 left by bus.

Stanley Chilembwe, a Malawian community leader in Durban, said the situation was bad on the ground.

“People are scared, they do not feel safe. Many have left, some even without the help of the embassy and those who have not left are waiting to leave,” he said.

Chilembwe said they were liaising with the Malawian consulate to fast track more applications for repatriations.

Department of International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said the matter did not fall within his department. “As the police said, this is a matter of criminals taking advantage of minorities and that is a matter for the police. If Malawians are leaving the country, it is Home Affairs who process repatriations.”

Last month, Malawian nationals in the Burnwood area near Sydenham,Durban, were chased from their homes and forced to sleep in tents.

eThekwini Municipality later said they were successfully reintegrated into their community.

According to Dr Jean Misago from Xenowatch, an organisation that monitors incidents of xenophobic violence in the country, reintegration did not happen.

Misago was on the ground and talked to various stakeholders after Malawians were kicked out of their homes in Burnwood. He said it was incorrect to say that people had been reintegrated into this community.

“What had actually happened was that some Malawian people decided to go back home, while others decided not to go back to Burnwood and moved to other parts of Durban,” he said. “For there to be true reintegration, the issues that resulted in Malawians being kicked out have to be resolved.”

He said it did not make sense that a whole community could be blamed for an act that was allegedly committed by one person.

It is alleged that the mass displacement of foreigners was due to theft, which sparked the incident.

To quell fears, some Malawians wrote a letter to the Burnwood community apologising.

Masigo said this was a classic case of xenophobia.

“Xenophobia is a hate crime. What needed to be done to resolve the matter was that there should be prosecutions for people behind the violence against foreigners, but there hasn’t been.”

Dewa Mavhinga, southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said reintegrating foreigners without justice was a recipe for disaster.

“To deter those who attack foreign nationals, there is an urgent need for effective policing, arrests, and prosecutions,” he said.