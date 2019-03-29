Durban - Ninety-four percent of people polled by the Daily News say they cannot afford the eThekwini Municipality's proposed tariff increase. Only six per cent said the increase that range between 9.9% and and 15.5% were reasonable. If accepted after a public participation process, the tarrifs will be implemented in July.

The municipality is planning to increase the price for water, electricity, sanitation and refuse.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, the city proposed increases in the water (15% for residential, 15.5% for business), electricity (14,4%), sanitation (9.9%), refuse collection (9.9%) and rates (6.9%) tariffs for the 2019/2020 financial year.

A public participation process on the proposed increases needs to be held before they can be implemented.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Fawzia Peer said tariff increases are a result of repairs and maintenance of infrastructure, cost of addressing service delivery backlogs, bulk purchases of water and electricity, the impact of capital spending on operating expenditure and employee-related costs.

"The rates and tariff increases in some instances have been unavoidable due the water and electricity bulk tariff increases being well above inflation, salary increases above inflation, and ensuring that service delivery is not compromised. However, the overall increase in expenditure with the exception of salaries, wages and allowance and bulk tariff increase is only 5%,"Peer said.

The salaries and wages increase is 7% which was negotiated and approved by the central bargaining council (general increase), and a further 0.5% had to be budgeted for notch increases, whilst the impact of filling vacancies will have an impact of 9% year-on-year.

Peer said the rates increase of 6.9% is about the lowest in the country, especially when compared to Johannesburg (11.7%) and Cape Town while the electricity tariff increases of 14% is an indicative increase due to the 15.69% increase expected from Eskom.

"With regards to the water tariff increase of 15% for domestic consumers and 15.5% for business are based on the Umgeni Water Board increase of 9.6% and takes into account the additional capital expenditure on Water in terms of the rollout of the Western Aqueduct, huge urbanization increase trends, provision of ablution facilities, as well as free basic water,"Peer said.

The sewer tariff has been contained to 9.9% despite similar challenges to water in terms of increased service delivery demands, capital expenditure, ablution blocks and additional servicing of pit latrines.

The 9.9% refuse tariff increase is due to additional areas being serviced, additional cleaning of the beachfront, CBD, and townships, and hence the increase above CPI could not be avoided.

Peer appealed to all residents to continue to utilise water and electricity sparingly and also encouraged residents to attend the budget consultations.

The Mayor, Zandile Gumede together with councillors will take the draft budget to the community for their input and suggestions and will then be adopted at the end of May 2019.

