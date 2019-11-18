Durban - The roommate of the slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student who was allegedly shot to death by her ex-boyfriend has told the court that her roommate's boyfriend was abusive and overly possessive of her.
Nosipho Bhengu was giving evidence in the murder trial of Zolile Khumalo, who was shot at her room at Lonsdale students residence in the Durban city center on May 1.
Her ex-boyfriend, Thabani Mzolo was arrested at the scene with the firearm he allegedly carried to the room in a blue bag.
Bhengu and another student Simiso Buthelezi were in the room and have both testified to have witnessed Mzolo shooting Khumalo in cold blood.
Bhengu told the court, the relationship had ended and the two were no longer a couple at the time of the incident.