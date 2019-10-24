Durban - The State has revealed shocking allegations about the mysterious death of convicted triple killer, Colin Pillay's wife who died of an apparent suicide.
During mitigation of sentence for the murders of Jane Govindasamy and her daughters Denisha and Nikita, Pillay told the Durban High Court that he is widowed and that his wife died 15 years ago of suicide.
However under cross-examination, when senior State Advocate Cheryl Naidu grilled him on the circumstances of his wife's death, he revealed that his wife had committed suicide because somebody had used black magic on her.
Naidu asked him if he was a suspect in his wife's murder or if there were any suspects or investigations into her death, he said there were no investigations because she had taken her own life.
"She was killed by a tokoloshe. Someone had done black magic on her. My daughters are sitting here in court, they can tell you that my wife committed suicide," said Pillay.