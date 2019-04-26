Romano Naidoo

Durban - ROMANO Naidoo, accused of fatally shooting Manishvar Ramraj and taking his cellphone, made an about-turn in the Durban High Court on Thursday, not only disputing evidence by State witnesses but also the versions put to them by his lawyer. Naidoo was the only witness in the defence’s case. During cross-examination by senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu, she questioned him on efforts he had made to prove he was not at the crime scene on the day of the murder in April 2013.

Ramraj was found dead at his grandmother’s house in Phoenix, with a bullet wound to his head.

Initially, when Naidoo was arrested in June 2013, he made admissions to police in a warning statement that he had been chatting to Ramraj on Mxit (a social media messaging system) before the murder and he had been under the impression he was speaking to a woman. However, when the two arranged to meet, Naidoo found Ramraj was a man, wearing a lacy negligee.

In his version to police at that time, Naidoo said he had a gun and warned Ramraj not to come closer to him, but he advanced, and he shot him.

Charges against Naidoo were provisionally withdrawn in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. In 2015, the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal instructed that charges again be brought against him, and the case was assigned to a new investigating officer. Naidoo was re-arrested in November 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In his second warning statement with Warrant Officer Rajen Matthews Govender, Naidoo said he had met Ramraj on two occasions.

Yesterday, Naidoo said he bought a Blackberry phone in April 2013 from an alleged drug dealer in Phoenix. He said in June police came to his house asking about a cellphone connected to a murder and he said he had sold it.

Naidoo denied making any admissions to police and told the court he could not recall where he was on the day of the murder and whether it was a week day or the weekend.

During cross-examination, Naidu lambasted Naidoo and said any innocent person would have made some effort to bring a witness to give evidence of his whereabouts on the day.

“That suggests to me you had no interest in establishing this information. The only time a person will not take interest is when they know they were on the crime scene,” she argued.

The trial continues.

Daily News