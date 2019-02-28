Dr Anis Karodia, Picture: Moloko Moloto

Durban - THE South African academic community lost an intellectual giant when Professor Anis Mahomed Karodia lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday. Karodia was born in 1950 in Durban and completed his schooling career at Raisethorpe High School in Pietermaritzburg. He then began his decades-long academic career that saw him publishing more than 150 articles in peer-reviewed international journals, and obtaining a PhD from the North-West University.

The road was not always easy for Karodia; his passion for social justice, research and veterinary science among other activities he was involved in, often saw him at odds with the apartheid regime.

His love for studies saw him becoming the first black person to qualify and be registered with the South African Veterinary Council in 1979, after completing his studies in India.

He later completed his postgraduate studies in veterinary studies at the University of Minnesota in the US.

Despite his qualifications, Karodia was denied work at the South African Veterinary State Services by the apartheid regime, forcing him to work in the former bantustan of Bophuthatswana. Although he faced many challenges, Karodia was later able to start a public service career that lasted 33 years. This career saw him work at the agriculture and education departments in the North West Province and Limpopo, during which time he wrote the veterinary policy for the new dispensation that took over in 1994.

He later joined Regent Business School, where he made invaluable contributions to the institution.

Managing director Dr Ahmed Shaikh said he was part of the “brains trust” of Regent and that his death would leave a deep void at the institution.

Professor Dhiru Soni, director of research and innovation at Regent, said: “Anis Karodia had a personality that was larger than life and he dearly touched the lives of those he interacted with.”

He is survived by wife Fahmida and two children.

Daily News