Accountant, bank manager and cop among those allegedly lured into cousin's bogus investment scheme

Durban - TWO cousins accused of luring several unsuspecting people - including a chartered accountant, a police officer and a bank manager - to invest in bogus property investment opportunities were each granted R20000 bail in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday. It is alleged that over R3.7 million went into the bank accounts of Sharika Singh, 40, and Kamala Devi Sookdeo, 39, since 2016 and the investments never materialised. The pair, both from Cato Ridge, were arrested on Saturday at 3am following a lengthy intelligence investigation. They are both facing 13 counts of fraud and money laundering. The cases all involve a similar modus operandi and were opened at different police stations from February 2016 to August 2019.

These were in Pietermaritzburg, Inchanga, Hammarsdale, Durban, North, Westville, Pinetown, Chatsworth and Hillcrest.

Complainants had allegedly paid money into Sookdeo’s bank account hoping for big returns after buying bank-repossessed properties through the pair’s connection.

The connection was a man who worked in the bank.

The allegations of fraud against Singh were denied by her attorney, Sfiso Sithole, who said she would argue that the complainants were known to her and that some of them were her boyfriends.

The cases formed one docket for the purposes of an effective centralised investigation and were assigned to Colonel Sunil Maharaj to investigate, along with seasoned Pietermaritzburg-based detectives.

One of the complainants said he had used his retirement package to pay off his bond.

He had left it open and when he saw what he thought would be a good investment, he took money from the bond to invest in buying bank-repossessed properties.

He said he invested R310000 in 2016.

He claimed that as soon as he paid the money, all communication about the progress of the investment stopped.

“This has had a bad effect on my life. I had to repay the bank, otherwise my house would have been repossessed,” he said.

Prosecutor Reenai Ramouthar told the court that the police investigation was complete and she was awaiting the financial analysis report from the Assets Forfeiture Unit.

The Daily News understands this may be used to attach assets.

Sithole argued that Singh had never promised the complainants anything.

“Some of them were her boyfriends and because of the misunderstanding in these relationships, this was when they opened fraud cases against her.

“She had borrowed this money and she was supposed to pay it back with interest.

“She however did not pay it back, and now it is called fraud,” said Sithole.

The case was adjourned until May 29.

Daily News