These four men have been accused of killing two Durban Metro police officers in Phoenix, north of Durban. Picture by Mphathi Nxumalo

Durban - THE four men accused of killing two metro police officers in Phoenix last month turned on each other during bail proceedings at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Nkululeko Zuma, Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso are facing murder charges for allegedly killing Sergeant Fanifami Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, 40, who were shot outside the house of a ward councillor they were guarding last month.

Msomi had stated in his affidavit that he had been at home and nowhere near the scene of the shooting when the incident happened. However, Mabaso took to the stand and gave his version of events.

On the stand, Mabaso said he had worked for SBV since 2015 and was his family’s sole breadwinner. He was planning to get married and had paid lobola. On the day of the incident, he had been asked by acquaintances to take them to get a “toy gun” and was paid R100. He said it was intended to be a quick matter and he did not bother switching off the car as it had a faulty key.

When cross-examined by Msomi’s lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa, Mabaso contradicted Msomi and said he had been with him in the car when they went to get the “toy-gun”.

This elicited gasps from the gallery.

As soon as this revelation was made, Mthethwa asked for the matter to be postponed until today as he was not aware of this.

Mabaso’s lawyer, Thembelihle Manzi, however said he wanted the matter to continue.

Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam agreed that the matter should be postponed.

Earlier in the day, Zuma had provisionally withdrawn his bail application through his lawyer. He is being held at Westville Prison hospital after being shot in a gunfight with police while being arrested.

Ndebele said he had no previous convictions and would not interfere with investigations. “My continued detention is unwarranted,” he said.

Ndebele said he was at home when the police officers were killed. He had witnesses to prove this and would abide by bail conditions that were imposed.

The State said it would not oppose Ndebele’s application. In a statement, investigating officer Warrant Officer David Cele said Ndebele was not a flight risk and that there was currently no evidence that he was at the scene when Dladla and Mhlanga were killed.

He said they were willing to let him go in the interests of justice, although the families of the police officers were unhappy with this.

Daily News