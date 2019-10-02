Accused in Bluff women's murder walks free









Delores Ireland was found dead in her Bluff home. Picture supplied. Durban - ONE of the men arrested in connection with the murder of 78-year-old Bluff woman Delores Ireland has been set free due to insufficient evidence. Ireland’s body was found wrapped in a carpet under a pile of clothes in the laundry room of her Grafton Street home last Tuesday. The alert over Ireland’s disappearance was raised by a friend who went to visit her last Monday, where she was told by a man on the premises that Ireland had been moved to an old-age home. She contacted the woman’s son, Sean Ireland, who then went to the house and discovered the body. Police said there were signs of blunt force trauma to her head and that her hands may have been tied. The lead detective on the case from Brighton Beach SAPS, Captain Marius van der Looy, said a task team had been assembled to trace the suspects, with Metro K9 Unit member Heath Morrison and his dog identifying and apprehending the wanted pair last Wednesday.

The Daily News this week learnt through a reliable source that the senior public prosecutor did not place the matter on the court role in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Arnold Dean Alberts, 42, who was also arrested, allegedly hanged himself in the holding cells at Brighton Beach on Friday. According to the source, Alberts’ co-accused said he did not know anything about the murder. He was set free due to a lack of evidence.

Sean Ireland said the family were still busy with funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, a Sydenham family are hoping the courts can get to the bottom of the murder of 30-year-old Reece Mannering.

Mannering was found dead on the fifth floor of Tamasha Court in Kenilworth Road on Friday. Dean Pieterse was remanded for further investigation when he appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in connection with Mannering’s death yesterday. He is due back in court next Monday. A warrant of arrest was issued for two others (Kim and Keenan Pillay), who failed to appear in court alongside Pieterse.

Police said Mannering was known to the residents at the flat. His wife Candice said he gone to the building to visit the accused, who are close friends.

“They accused him of breaking into a flat. I think there was a plot to kill him,” she said.

Mannering, an unemployed welder, had two children.

Daily News