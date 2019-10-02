Ireland’s body was found wrapped in a carpet under a pile of clothes in the laundry room of her Grafton Street home last Tuesday.
The alert over Ireland’s disappearance was raised by a friend who went to visit her last Monday, where she was told by a man on the premises that Ireland had been moved to an old-age home. She contacted the woman’s son, Sean Ireland, who then went to the house and discovered the body.
Police said there were signs of blunt force trauma to her head and that her hands may have been tied.
The lead detective on the case from Brighton Beach SAPS, Captain Marius van der Looy, said a task team had been assembled to trace the suspects, with Metro K9 Unit member Heath Morrison and his dog identifying and apprehending the wanted pair last Wednesday.